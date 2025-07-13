Marauders Shut out in Series Finale with Mets

July 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - Pitching led the way on Sunday afternoon as the Bradenton Marauders fell 2-0 to the St. Lucie Mets at LECOM Park.

The defeat marked Bradenton's fifth shutout loss of the year and extended their losing streak to a season-high five games. Bradenton was limited to one hit (Richard Ramirez single) for just the second time this year.

Minor-League rehabber Dominic Perachi got the start for Bradenton, and was stellar, tossing three shutout innings while fanning four hitters.

The Marauders bullpen was also sharp, as Brennan Malone, Jose Garces, Greiber Mendez and Noah Takacs combined for five innings of shutout ball.

Both sides traded scoreless innings through the sixth until the top of the seventh when Simon Juan powered a two-run shot to right off David Matoma that gave St. Lucie a 2-0.

The St. Lucie bullpen provided six scoreless innings to complete the game and secure their fifth straight win.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 40-46 and 10-10 in the second half. St. Lucie moved to 48-37 and 14-6 in the second half.

The Marauders have the next four days off for the All-Star Break. They return to the diamond on Friday to begin a three-game-road series versus the Jupiter Hammerheads. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. with pre-game coverages beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







