Win Streak Snapped in First Shutout Setback of Season

June 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, Fla- The Daytona Tortugas stroked seven hits, but the Lakeland Flying Tigers allowed none of them to come around as Daytona's three-game winning streak came to an end with a 6-0 loss on Saturday night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Lakeland (32-23) ripped 11 hits while Daytona (25-31) came in as one of just two full-season Minor League Baseball squads who had not been shut out this season, but they were blanked for the first time since August 24, 2024, snapping a streak of 66 games with at least one run.

After a scoreless first, Lakeland took the lead in the second. Stephen Hrustich drove the first pitch of the inning into the right-center field bullpen for a solo homer. A single was followed by a one-out walk, setting up Jackson Strong, who ripped a two-out, two-run double to right-center, putting Lakeland in front 3-0.

Lakeland starter Josh Randall faced the minimum through two innings, but Luis Reyes led off the third with a single, then advanced on a one-out hit from Malvin Valdez. However, with two men aboard, Randall induced a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.

One inning later, Alfredo Duno and Esmith Pineda singled, then Jacob Friend walked, loading the bases with two outs. However, Randall ended the inning with a strikeout, keeping the Tortugas off the board.

In the fifth, Lakeland added to the lead as Cristian Santana led off with a double, then scored on a one-out double by Carson Rucker. The sixth only saw the deficit widen as a single, walk, and wild pitch put two in scoring position for Garrett Pennington, who drove both men home with a single to left-center that put Lakeland ahead 6-0.

After the missed bases-loaded chance, the Daytona offense fizzlied out. Randall threw 5.1 scoreless innings, with his final baserunner being erased in a strike-em-out, throw-em-out double play to end the sixth after Ronny Chalas entered the game.

Daytona did have a couple of late baserunners, as Sammy Stafura ripped a triple 422 feet off the center field wall, but was stranded at third in the eighth. Pineda recorded a second hit, a one-out double in the ninth, but he too advanced no further.

Chalas allowed just those two hits as he threw the final 3.2 innings, securing an 11-out save as Lakeland dealt Daytona a 6-0 defeat.

Daytona finishes the six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Sunday afternoon. Pregame coverage from Joker Marchant Stadium on Tuesday with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 11:50 a.m. with first pitch at 12:00 p.m.

