Threshers Score All Five Runs in Fifth Inning of Walkoff Loss

August 2, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - Despite leading for most of the game and shutting out the Bradenton Marauders (47-54, 17-18) in the first five innings, the Clearwater Threshers (53-47, 17-17) lost 6-5 in walkoff fashion on Saturday night at LECOM Park. Clearwater looks to claim the series in the Sunday afternoon finale.

After scoreless and hitless first two innings, John Spikerman picked up the first hit of the ballgame with a one-out single off Bradenton's starter Reinold Navarro. He moved to second when Kodey Shojinaga walked, and both moved up a bag on a balk by Navarro. TJayy Walton followed with a single to plate Spikerman and opened the scoring with the knock. Walton moved to third on a double by Raider Tello, which plated Shojinaga to double Clearwater's lead. After a sacrifice fly from Juan Villavicencio scored Walton from third, Luke Davis hit a two-run home run to right field to bring the Threshers' advantage to five runs.

Bradenton got on the board for the first time this series in the bottom of the sixth, cutting the Threshers' lead to four runs after six innings. After Bradenton scored in the bottom of the eighth, they added the final four runs in the ninth inning, walking off the Threshers with a three-run home run to seal a 6-5 loss for Clearwater.

Giussepe Velásquez tossed 5.0 shutout frames with one hit and three walks allowed, as well as six strikeouts in a no-decision. Zack Tukis surrendered one run on three hits with three strikeouts in 2.0 innings of work. Erik Ritchie allowed one run, one hit, and two walks with one strikeout in 0.2 innings. Titan Kennedy-Hayes (1-4, BS, 4) pitched 1.0 inning with four runs allowed on four hits and two strikeouts to take the loss.

Spikerman's first hit of the game extended his on-base streak to a career-high eight straight games...Davis hit his first homer as a Thresher in the third...The two-run homer marked Davis' first multi-RBI game with Clearwater...Villavicencio's steal in the seventh was his ninth of the season and tenth in his Threshers career...Shojinaga has now reached base safely in 13 straight games...The Threshers will return to Bradenton on Sunday, August 3, to conclude a four-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders...First pitch on Sunday will be at 12:00 pm







