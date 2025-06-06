Marauders Split Doubleheader with Threshers

June 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla. - During their doubleheader on Thursday night, the Bradenton Marauders beat the Clearwater Threshers 9-1 in game one and fell 5-4 in game two at BayCare Ballpark.

In game one, Bradenton jumped on the board in the top of the second when Joel Mendez launched a two-run double and Konnor Griffin lined an RBI single to make it 3-0.

Later in the frame, Axiel Plaz roped a two-run double to right center that extended the lead to 5-0.

Bradenton pushed across three more in the third and one more in the sixth before slamming the door in the seventh on the 9-1 win.

Griffin and Wyatt Sanford both finished the game with three hits each. Plaz also drove in three and launched his ninth homer of the year in the process.

Bradenton starter Victor Cabreja earned his team-leading fifth win of the year (tied with Greiber Mendez) after tossing five innings of one-run ball. He has completed five innings in three consecutive starts.

Reliever David Matoma also tossed two scoreless relief innings to close out the game.

In game two, Bradenton struck early when Griffin singled to center and advanced to second on a ground out. With two away, Eddy Rodriguez rolled a grounder to short, that Clearwater shortstop Raider Tello couldn't field cleanly. On the play, Griffin never stopped running allowing him to score from second and give Bradenton a 1-0 advantage.

After Clearwater blasted two homers to take a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the first, Bradenton chipped away in the top of the second.

Derek Berg singled and Jeral Toledo walked to place runners at first and second for Griffin, who lined a single to right to bring home Berg and cut the deficit to 4-2.

The next hitter was Sanford who lined an RBI single to right that made it 4-3.

Clearwater tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Nikau Pouaka-Grego.

In the top of the fifth, Rodriguez blasted a solo shot to left that capped scoring at 5-4. All three of his homers this season have come at BayCare Ballpark.

After the twin bill, Bradenton enters Friday morning at 25-29 while Clearwater sits at 30-24. The two return to BayCare Ballpark tomorrow for game four of the series with first pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







Florida State League Stories from June 6, 2025

Marauders Split Doubleheader with Threshers - Bradenton Marauders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.