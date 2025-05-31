Marauders Split Doubleheader with Flying Tigers

May 31, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - In their first doubleheader of the season, the Bradenton Marauders won 8-1 and lost 5-3 versus the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Saturday night at LECOM Park.

Right hander Peyton Stumbo got the start for Bradenton in game one and tossed four innings of one-run ball.

Bradenton struck first in the bottom of the first when Konnor Griffin singled and stole second. With no outs, Braylon Bishop lined an RBI single to right that pushed Bradenton ahead 1-0.

In the bottom of the second, Derek Berg jumped on the first pitch of the frame and blasted a solo shot to left to double the lead to 2-0.

After Lakeland tacked on one in the top of the third, Bradenton responded immediately in the bottom of the frame when Will Taylor corked an opposite-field homer to right to make it 3-1.

Bradenton pushed across one more in the fifth and four in the sixth, highlighted by RBI triples from Joel Mendez and Griffin to cap scoring at 8-1.

Noah Takacs recorded the final six outs in the seventh to slam the door on game one.

In game two, Lakeland jumped on the board quickly when Stephen Hrustich sent a sacrifice fly to center and Franyerber Montilla stole home on a first-and-third play in the top of the first.

Lakeland rallied across one more run in each of the second, fifth and sixth innings to make it 5-0.

With two on and no outs in the bottom of the sixth, Axiel Plaz stepped to the plate and hammered a three-run shot to center to cut the deficit to 5-3.

He is now tied for the Florida State League lead in homers with eight.

Despite the late rally, the Marauders went quietly in the bottom of the seventh, resulting in a doubleheader split.

After both games, Bradenton finished the night at 23-27 while Lakeland moved to 28-19. The two return to LECOM Park tomorrow for the series finale at noon. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







