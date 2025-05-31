Cardinals End Seven-Game Skid with 11-1 Victory over Mets Saturday Night

May 31, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (23-27) snapped their seven-game losing streak with a dominant 11-1 victory over the St. Lucie Mets (28-22) on Saturday Night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Neither offense was able to record a hit through the first two and a half innings as the game remained scoreless. Cardinals starting pitcher Braden Davis (W, 1-0) retired the first six hitters he faced and worked around a leadoff walk in the top of the third. Mets starting pitcher Will Watson (L, 0-4) pitched around a walk to Cade McGee in the bottom of the second inning to keep Palm Beach off the board. Anyelo Encarnacion got the game's first hit with a leadoff double in the bottom of the third inning.

The Cardinals got on the scoreboard first in a huge way in the bottom of the fourth inning. Luis Pino led off the inning with a 396-foot solo home run to left field, his fifth home run of the season, to put the Cardinals ahead. The Cardinals later loaded the bases for Bryce Madron who connected on an RBI single to extend the Cardinals lead to 2-0. Maikel Hernandez entered the game as a pinch-hitter and launched a grand slam to right field to make it 6-0 in favor of Palm Beach. It was his first career Single-A home run and his first home run since July 17th, 2021 which came in his second professional game.

Palm Beach added a run in the bottom of the fifth inning after Deniel Ortiz reached on a triple before he scored on a wild pitch by St. Lucie relief pitcher Josh Blum to make it 7-0 Cardinals.

Davis turned in his best performance of his professional career to earn his first win. He threw six shutout innings and did not allow a hit through 5 2/3 innings until Jeremy Rodriguez hit a double. He walked four batters and tallied three strikeouts.

The Cardinals added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The lone hit of the inning was a two-RBI double by Hernandez. He also scored later in the inning on a passed ball by Mets catcher Vincent Perozo to give the Cardinals a 12-0 lead.

The Mets scored their lone run in the top of the seventh inning on an RBI single by Yonathan Henriquez against Palm Beach relief pitcher Sam Brodersen. Brodersen rebounded with a scoreless top of the eighth inning. Cardinals relief pitcher Mason Burns struck out the side in the top of the ninth to seal the 11-1 victory for Palm Beach.

For Hernandez, it is the first grand slam hit by a Palm Beach Cardinal since Sammy Hernandez hit one on June 23rd, 2024 at Tampa. It is also the first pinch-hit home run for Palm Beach since Elijah Cabell did it on July 7th, 2022 against Jupiter.

