Cardinals Shut out 1-0 by Tortugas on Saturday Night

May 24, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (22-22) were shut out by the Daytona Tortugas (19-25) on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Cardinals were limited to just four hits in the game and just one hit after the fourth inning.

Saturday's contest featured a scoreless pitching duel through the first five innings of the ballgame as both Palm Beach starter Braden Davis and Daytona starter Juan Martinez each kept the offenses off the scoreboard. In five innings, Davis allowed just one hit and three walks while he tallied seven strikeouts. The Cardinals' offense left seven runners on base through the first five innings.

Jack Findlay was the first pitcher out of the Palm Beach bullpen and provided three scoreless innings. During his outing, he allowed two hits and hit a batter, but he tied a season-high with four strikeouts.

The Cardinals had a great opportunity to score in the bottom of the seventh inning but came up empty. Deniel Ortiz and Maikel Hernandez started the inning with walks against Daytona relief pitcher Nick Sando. Christian Martin then laid down a bunt base hit to load the bases for Josh Kross with just one out. However, Kross grounded into an inning-ending double play. Sando also threw three scoreless innings to send the game into the ninth inning without any runs on the scoreboard.

Daytona scored first in the top of the ninth inning. An awkward play where center fielder Travis Honeyman lost the ball in the gray sky in center field to give Sammy Stafura a single to put two men on base for the Tortugas. Esmith Pineda later hit an RBI single to right field to score Carter Graham as the Tortugas claimed a 1-0 lead.

The Cardinals were retired in order by Tortugas relief pitcher Victor Diaz (S, 1) in the bottom of the ninth as Palm Beach was shut out for the second time this season. The Cardinals left nine men on base in what was their second shutout loss of the season.

The series finale between Palm Beach and Daytona takes place on Sunday, May 25th with first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m.







