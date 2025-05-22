Pino's Late Home Run Powers Palm Beach to Victory over Daytona

JUPITER, FL - Luis Pino's three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning was the difference on Thursday night as the Palm Beach Cardinals (22-20) hang on to defeat the Daytona Tortugas (17-25) by a final score of 5-4 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

After the first delayed start in Jupiter in 2025, which lasted one hour and 32 minutes, the Tortugas got to work on offense in the top of the first inning off of Palm Beach starting pitcher Leonel Sequera. The first three hitters reached base to load the bases. Then, with two outs, Luis Reyes drew an RBI walk to put Daytona ahead by a 1-0 score.

The Cardinals provided an immediate response in the bottom of the frame. With two outs and the bases loaded, Daytona starting pitcher Ovis Portes threw a wild pitch to allow Christian Martin to score which tied the game at 1-1.

After a scoreless top of the second inning, Palm Beach took its first lead in the bottom of the frame. With two outs, Deniel Ortiz reached on an infield single and stole second base. Martin bunted for a base hit down the third base line and Ortiz got a good read of the play and scored from second base to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead after two innings.

The game went back and forth as Daytona retook the lead in the top of the third inning. Carter Graham led off with a single and stole second base. Ryan McCrystal reached on an error committed by Martin which allowed Graham to score to tie the game. Two batters later, Jacob Friend hit an RBI double to give the Tortugas a 3-2 lead.

After the top of the third inning, both teams settled the offenses down. Sequera finished with four innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and a season-high four walks and tallied four strikeouts in a no-decision. Yordy Herrera (W, 3-1) was the first pitcher out of the Palm Beach bullpen and provided three perfect innings with a strikeout for his longest outing of the season.

It wasn't until the bottom of the seventh inning when the Cardinals finally got back on the scoreboard and back on top as they figured out Daytona relief pitcher Zachary Murray (L, 0-1). With two outs and runners at first and second base, Pino launched a three-run home run down the left field line, his third home run of the season and first at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, to put the Beach Birds ahead 5-3 after seven innings.

The Tortugas threatened in the top of the ninth inning against Charles Harrison (Sv, 1) on the mound for the Cardinals. With runners at second and third base and one out, Sammy Stafura hit an RBI groundout to cut the lead to one run. Later with two outs and the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position, Harrison induced a popout from Graham to shut the door on a 5-4 Thursday night win for Palm Beach.

With the win and a St. Lucie shutout loss to Jupiter, the Cardinals now share first place in the FSL East Division (although the Mets hold the 2-1 head-to-head tiebreak). Pino and Ortiz each had three hits while Yordalin Pena added two hits of his own to help the Palm Beach offense.

