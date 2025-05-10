Palm Beach Earns Third Shutout Win of 2025 on Saturday Night

May 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (18-14) used outstanding pitching and a fourth inning offensive outburst in a 3-0 shutout win over the Jupiter Hammerheads (14-18) on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It was the team's third shutout victory of the season and their second against Jupiter.

In a similar fashion to last night's game, both teams were kept off the scoreboard in the first three innings as Palm Beach starting pitcher Jason Savacool (W, 3-1) and Jupiter starting pitcher Liomar Martinez (L, 1-3) put up zeroes. And just like last night, the Cardinals scored first in the bottom of the fourth inning. After Jonathan Mejia drew a one-out walk, Jose Suarez drove him in on an RBI double. Cade McGee drew a walk and Yordalin Peña smacked a two-RBI double to give Palm Beach a 3-0 lead.

Savacool finished with another strong appearance on the mound as he finished with five scoreless innings and allowed just three hits and no walks while he tallied five strikeouts. He has thrown 19 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

Cardinals relief pitcher Ernie Day (H, 1) pitched a scoreless top of the sixth inning in his first appearance in over a month with two strikeouts. Palm Beach relief pitcher Jack Findlay (H, 2) threw two perfect innings in the seventh and eighth innings and also struck out two hitters.

For Jupiter, relief pitchers Riskiel Tineo and Chase Centala threw a combined three scoreless innings to keep the Palm Beach lead at 3-0. Travis Honeyman hit a one-out single in the bottom of the eighth inning, the third and final hit for the Cardinals, which ended a stretch of 12 consecutive outs recorded by the Hammerheads pitching staff, but it did not lead to any runs.

Cardinals relief pitcher Randel Clemente (S, 2) worked around an Andrew Salas leadoff single to pitch a scoreless top of the ninth inning and finish off a 3-0 win for the Beach Birds. With the victory, Palm Beach has won both series against Jupiter and improved to 8-3 vs. Jupiter overall.

The series finale takes place on Sunday, May 11th for Mother's Day with first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m. with gates open at 11:30 a.m. New this season at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, all fans can enjoy a $10 special reserved box ticket during every Sunday game. Stop by the ticket office or go to click the link here to purchase your tickets and take advantage of the Sunday ticket deal.







Florida State League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.