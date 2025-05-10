Five-Run Fifth Propels Bradenton to 6-4 Win Over Lakeland

May 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla. - A five-run fifth inning set the tone for the Bradenton Marauders in their 6-4 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Saturday night at LECOM Park.

After Lakeland jumped on the board first on a Patrick Lee RBI single in the top of the second, Bradenton responded in the bottom of the third. Carlos Caro led off with a single before Braylon Bishop roped an RBI double to right that knotted the game at 1-1. Bishop has driven in seven runs over his past three contests.

Lakeland rallied in the top of the fifth when David Smith lined an RBI single and scored on a passed ball later in the inning to make it 3-1. Lakeland climbed to a 4-1 advantage when Kevin McGonigle scored on a wild pitch.

Bradenton responded right away in the bottom of the fifth when Caro notched a one-out single.

The next hitter was Konnor Griffin who roped a liner to right for a single. On the play, the Lakeland right-fielder Lee sent a wild throw to third allowing Caro to score and make it 4-2.

After both Bishop and Will Taylor walked to load the bases, Axiel Plaz blasted a bases-clearing double to right center to give Bradenton a 5-4 lead.

Jhonny Severino followed with an RBI double to center that brought home Plaz and capped scoring at 6-4.

The Marauders bullpen was spectacular as Greiber Mendez, Jose Garces, and Jake Shirk combined for 4.2 scoreless frames while allowing just one hit. Shirk secured his team-leading third save after recording the game's final four outs.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 14-18 while Lakeland fell to 17-15. The Marauders lead the season-series 6-5.

Bradenton looks for the series win as the two return to LECOM Park Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 12:00 p.m and coverage beginning at 11:45 a.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







Florida State League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.