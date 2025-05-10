Career Day for Nori Spurs 10-5 Victory

May 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - Dante Nori had a career-best four hits and finished a double shy of the cycle as the Clearwater Threshers (18-14) cruised to a 10-5 victory over the St. Lucie Mets (17-15) on Saturday night at Clover Park. The Threshers attempt to claim the series victory in the finale on Sunday.

After the first out of the opening frame, Nori hit a 3-2 pitch off the top of the right field foul pole to give the Threshers an early 1-0 lead. The next batter, Brady Day, followed with a double to right field and stole third base. He scored in the next at bat on a passed ball by Mets catcher Daiverson Gutierrez to double Clearwater's lead. Joel Dragoo walked, Raider Tello reached on an error by Mets second baseman Trey Snyder and Avery Owusu-Asiedu was hit by a pitch to load the bases. After Mets starter Frank Elissalt plunked Owusu-Asiedu, he was replaced by Cristofer Gomez, who allowed the third run of the inning on a bases-loaded walk to Diego González to give the Threshers a three-run lead.

With one out in the top of the second inning, another rally began for Clearwater. Nori tripled and later scored on a single by Day. After the second out of the frame, Tello walked to put two aboard for Owusu-Asiedu, who plated both Day and Tello on a two-run double to inflate Clearwater's lead to six runs. Cristofer Gomez was pulled after the second inning, and González greeted the Mets' second reliever, Franklin Gomez, with a leadoff home run to give the Threshers a 7-0 advantage after three innings.

St. Lucie picked up their first two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, cutting the Threshers' lead down to five. Nikau Pouaka-Grego led off the seventh inning with a walk, followed by a walk to Aroon Escobar. Dante Nori reached on a fielder's choice, advancing Pouaka-Grego to third base. Day followed up with a ground out back to Mets pitcher Estarlin Escalante, but Pouaka-Grego sprinted home to score a run on the out, giving the Threshers a six-run lead. The Mets brought the deficit back to five on a seventh-inning home run.

Owusu-Asiedu beat out an infield hit with one out in the eighth and stole second base. With two outs in the frame, Mets reliever Jorge De Leon threw a wild pitch that rolled back to the backstop. With a burst of speed, Owusu-Asiedu powered through the third base bag and scored from second on the wild pitch to increase the lead back to six runs. Nori recorded his fourth and final hit of the game with one out in the ninth, and advanced to third on consecutive wild pitches from De Leon. Day drove him in with a single to right to match their largest lead of the night at seven runs.

The Mets added two more runs in the ninth inning, but the Threshers' lead was too great as they finished off a 10-5 victory over St. Lucie to take their third-straight win.

Ryan Degges walked four, struck out four and allowed three hits in 4.0 shutout innings of a no-decision. Marty Gair walked four and struck out three with two runs and no hits allowed in 1.0 inning. Erik Ritchie surrendered one run on two hits with two strikeouts in 2.0 innings. Adilson Peralta finished the final 2.0 innings with two runs allowed on one hit, walking three and striking out four.

Nori's first inning home run was the first of his professional career...His fourth hit in the ninth set a new career-high...González hit his first homer of the season and fourth as a Thresher...He also recorded his first multi-RBI game of the season...Owusu-Asiedu became the third Thresher (Escobar, Shojinaga) with an on-base streak of ten-or-more games in 2025...Degges went 4.0 full innings for the first time in his pro career...In his first two starts as a Thresher he has pitched 7.2 innings without allowing a run...Clearwater recorded double-digit hits for the third consecutive game...The Threshers return to Port St. Lucie on Sunday, May 11, to conclude their road series against the St. Lucie Mets...First pitch on Sunday will be at 12:10 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







