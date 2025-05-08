Offense Explodes for Eleven Runs as Threshers Beat Mets

May 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - With eleven runs on fifteen hits, the Clearwater Threshers (16-14) took down the St. Lucie Mets (17-13) 11-6 in a dominant win at Clover Park on Thursday night. The Threshers look to even the series when they return to face the Mets on Friday.

Aroon Escobar led off the game by drawing a walk off Mets starter Will Watson. He moved to third on a single by Dante Nori and scored on a sacrifice fly by Eduardo Tait that gave the Threshers an early one-run lead. St. Lucie tied the game on a bases-loaded groundout to even the score at one run apiece after the first inning.

Tait laced the second pitch of the third inning to right field for a single, advancing to second on an error by Mets right fielder Simon Juan. After the first out of the inning, Kodey Shojinaga and Raider Tello each walked to load the bases. Joel Dragoo was up next, and he grounded out to first base. However, Tait was able to come home and score on the play, giving the Threshers back a one-run lead.

Clearwater continued the trend of leadoff hits with an Avery Owusu-Asiedu single off Mets reliever Josh Blum to start the top of the fourth. Owusu-Asiedu stole second base before a two-out triple by Tait brought him home. The next batter, Shojinaga, doubled to right, plating Tait from third and inflating the Threshers' advantage to 4-1.

St. Lucie got one back on a solo homer in the home half of the fourth, cutting the Threshers' lead to two runs. Dragoo walked with one out in the top of the fifth inning. With two outs in the frame, Avery Owusu-Asiedu hit a long home run to left field off Mets reliever Eli Ankeney, doubling the Threshers' lead to 6-2. A walk to Shojinaga spurred a two-out rally for the Threshers, as his hit was followed by a Brady Day single in the sixth inning. Tello drove in Shojinaga with a single, moving Day to third base. Wellington Aracena threw a wild pitch that allowed Day to score from third, bringing the Threshers' lead to six runs. The Mets followed with a run in the bottom of the sixth, cutting the Threshers' advantage to 8-3. Following a scoreless seventh, the Threshers came out swinging in the top of the eighth, with Day and Tello each singling to start the frame. Dragoo smacked a double that scored Day and moved Tello to third base. The first out in the eighth was a fly ball hit by Diego González, on which Tello tagged and turned into a sacrifice fly for Clearwater's tenth run of the game.

After a leadoff home run in the bottom of the eighth, Nori doubled off Mets reliever Juan Arnaud to start the ninth. With one out in the frame, Day slapped a single into right, plating Nori from second and giving the Threshers a seven-run lead. St. Lucie added a two-run homer in the ninth, but Jake Eddington struck out two of the final three Mets batters to seal an 11-6 win for the Threshers in St. Lucie.

Luke Gabrysh (1-2) allowed two runs on six hits with four walks and one strikeout to earn the win in 5.0 innings. AJ Wilson surrendered one run on two hits with two strikeouts in 1.0 inning. Jake Eddington earned the save in the final 3.0 innings, allowing three runs on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Owusu-Asiedu has reached base in a career-best eight consecutive games... Owusu-Asiedu's home run was his first in 2025...He has hit ten home runs in his first two seasons as a Thresher...Gabrysh set a new career-high with 5.0 innings pitched...He also earned his first win as a professional...Clearwater set new season highs for hits (15) and runs scored (11) ...They also drew ten walks for the second time in 2025...The Threshers return to Port St. Lucie on Friday, May 9, to continue their road series against the St. Lucie Mets...First pitch on Friday will be at 6:10 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.