Marauders Bats Quieted in 5-1 Loss to Flying Tigers

May 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders fell 5-1 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers Thursday night at LECOM Park.

Lakeland provided the majority of their damage in the top of the second when they pushed across four runs on three hits and two walks.

Still leading 4-0 in the top of the fourth, Woody Hadeen notched an RBI single to push Lakeland's lead to 5-0.

In the bottom eighth with two outs, Konnor Griffin singled and advanced to second on an errant throw. The next hitter was Braylon Bishop who lofted an RBI single to left to score Bradenton's first run of the night and cap scoring 5-1.

Bishop has collected six RBI over his last two games, finishing the night with 13 on the season.

Lakeland reliever Luke Stofel earned the win after allowing one unearned run over fiving innings of work.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 12-18 while Lakeland moved to 17-13 and now leads the season series 5-4.

The two return to LECOM Park Friday night with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m and coverage beginning at 6:15 on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.