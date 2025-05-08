Threshers Bats Wake up in 11-6 Win over Mets

May 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - After scuffling for just seven hits and two runs in the first two games of their series at St. Lucie, the Clearwater Threshers belted out 15 hits and scored double figure runs in an 11-6 win over the Mets on Thursday at Clover Park.

Eduardo Tait, Brady Day and Raider Tello had three hits each for the Threshers, who scored in seven of their nine innings at the plate. The 15 hits were the most given up by the Mets in a game this season.

The Mets offense also came alive with 10 hits. All nine batters in the Mets order recorded a hit. Trace Willhoite, Kevin Villavicencio and Nick Roselli homered in the loss.

The Threshers broke a 1-1 tie in the third inning when Joel Dragoo grounded out with the bases loaded to bring in a run against Mets starter Will Watson that made it 2-1.

Eduardo Tait crushed a RBI triple off reliever Josh Blum in the fourth inning to make it 3-1. Tait scored on an ensuing double by Kodey Shojinaga to build a 4-1 Clearwater lead.

Willhoite launched a solo homer off Threshers starter Luke Gabrysh in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit to 4-2. It was Willhoite's team-leading fourth home run of the year.

Avery Owusu-Asiedu blasted a 416-foot two-run homer off Eli Ankeney in the fifth inning to extend the Threshers advantage to 6-2.

The Threshers bumped the lead to 8-2 on a Raider Tello RBI single and a passed ball by catcher Vincent Perozo that brought home Day from third base in the sixth inning.

Willhoite and Yonatan Henriquez hit back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the sixth to make it an 8-3 game. Clearwater would keep adding though, as Dragoo singled home a run in the eighth and Diego Gonzalez lofted a sac fly to make it 10-3.

Villavicencio hit a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth and Roselli belted a two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth to make the margin of loss closer.

Watson took the loss by allowing two runs on three hits over 2.2 innings. Watson walked five and struck out two.

Gabrysh overcame a bases loaded, no out situation in the first inning to pitch 5.0 innings. He got the win after giving up just two runs on six hits.

The Mets (17-13) and Threshers (16-4) play the fourth game of their series at Clover Park on Friday. It's Vets at the Mets Night with all active duty military members and veterans receiving free admission courtesy of Baron Real Estate. First pitch is 6:10 p.m.

