Fort Myers Drops Game Three of Series against Dunedin 5-4

May 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels lost 5-4 to the Dunedin Blue Jays on Thursday night at Hammond Stadium, dropping their second straight game.

For the first time in the series, Dunedin (17-13) got on the scoreboard first. After Mussels' (15-15) starter Jakob Hall allowed the first two batters of the game to reach, Blue Jays right fielder Devonte Brown hit a three-run homer to give Dunedin an early 3-0 lead.

The Blue Jays tacked on another run in the second, as Brown added an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-0.

Hall finished the night tossing four innings, allowing four runs on four hits, while walking a pair and striking out three.

Fort Myers was shut out by Dunedin starter Colby Holcombe through the first three innings, but broke through in the fourth. Poncho Ruiz began the frame with a single, Peyton Carr was then hit by a pitch to put two on with nobody out.

Maddux Houghton lashed a double into left field, plating Ruiz to make it 4-1. With runners at second and third, Yohander Martinez singled to left to cut the deficit to 4-3.

In the top of the fifth, Zander Sechrist (2-2) came on in relief of Hall and set down the side in order on six pitches.

Still trailing by one run in the bottom of the fifth, Fort Myers got a one out single from Jay Thomason. After stealing second, Thomason touched home on a throwing error by Dunedin third baseman Jacob Lojewski that allowed Carr to reach, knotting the score 4-4.

With Sechrist still in the game in the ninth and the score still even, Dunedin's Jean Joseph hit a solo home run on the first pitch of the frame to left to break the tie and give the Blue Jays a 5-4 lead.

Despite the loss, Sechrist notched a career-high five innings pitched and six strikeouts. The lefty threw just 47 pitches across those five frames.

Game four of the six-game series will begin on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Hammond Stadium. Fort Myers will send Twins' No. 30 prospect Michael Carpenter (0-0, 3.00) to the mound, facing Dunedin's Khal Stephen (2-0, 1.82). Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.