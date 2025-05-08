Joseph's Go-Ahead Homer Lifts Blue Jays over Fort Myers

May 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, FL - Jean Joseph's go-ahead 9th inning homer lifted the Dunedin Blue Jays over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 5-4 in game three of a six-game series Thursday night at Hammond Stadium.

The Blue Jays have homered eight times over the first three games of the series and lead all Class-A clubs with 31 long balls this season.

RHP Colby Holcombe (3.1 IP, 3 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 4 K) did not factor into a decision, firing 3.1 innings with three runs allowed. Over his first three innings of work, Holcombe did not allow a run on only two hits with four strikeouts. He topped out at 97 MPH.

RHP Daniel Guerra (3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 3 K) picked up his first win of the season, hurling three no-hit innings in relief. Over his last two appearances, Guerra has thrown five shutout innings with three hits, one walk, and eight strikeouts. Since moving to the bullpen on April 26, Guerra has posted a 1.13 ERA in three outings with 10 strikeouts in eight innings of work.

CF Jean Joseph (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R) launched a go-ahead solo homer on the first pitch of the 9th inning to give Dunedin a 5-4 lead. Joseph has homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his professional career. His solo blast marked Joseph's third homer of the season, and left the bat at 98.4 MPH, traveling 362 ft.

RF Devonte Brown (2-for-4, HR, 4 RBI, R) deposited a three-run homer in the 1st inning to open the scoring, then roped an RBI single in the 2nd to extend Dunedin's lead. Over his first three games this season for Dunedin, Brown is four-for-14 with five RBI.

2B Sam Shaw (2-for-4, R) recorded his second straight multi-hit game and third of the season. Shaw extended his hit streak to six games and has also scored a run in four straight games. Shaw has reached base in 15 of 16 games played this season for the Blue Jays.

