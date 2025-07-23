Wednesday's Contest Between Dunedin and Tampa Postponed
July 23, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
DUNEDIN, FL - Wednesday night's contest between the Dunedin Blue Jays and Tampa Tarpons at TD Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at a date to be named later in Tampa.
All paid tickets for July 23rd, 2025, may be exchanged for any future 2025 Dunedin Blue Jays home game. Tickets are available at DunedinBlueJays.com.
