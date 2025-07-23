Marauders Drop Second Straight in Rain-Shortened Defeat

July 23, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater, Fla. - After two weather delays, the Bradenton fell 5-2 to the Clearwater Threshers on Wednesday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark.

The game was called with the Marauders trailing 5-2 in the top of the ninth and two outs due to inclement weather.

Clearwater jumped out to an early 2-0 lead before rain casued the first delay of the game.

When play resumed in the top of the fourth, Bradenton came out of the gates emphatically when Wyatt Sanford walked and Yordany De Los Santos singled to place runners at first and second. With one out, Jhonny Severino roped an RBI double to left that cut Bradenton's deficit to 2-1.

The next hitter was Richard Ramirez who brought home De Los Santos with an RBI groundout to third that evened the score at 2-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, Clearwater rallied again on a two-run triple by Dante Nori and RBI single from John Spikerman to push them ahead and cap scoring at 5-2.

With two outs in the ninth, the game was delayed again and eventually called due to weather.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 42-49 and 12-13 in the second half. Clearwater moved 46-45 and 10-15 in the second half. The two return to BayCare Ballpark tomorrow for the series finale. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







