Marauders Fall to Threshers 3-2 in Extras

July 22, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Clearwater, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders lost their lead late and fell 3-2 in ten innings to the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark.

The loss marked Bradenton's third walk-off defeat to Clearwater this season, moving their overall record in extra innings to 2-6.

Marauders starter Matt Ager was sharp through a career-best five innings of work. The right hander fanned three Threshers and allowed just two hits. He has tossed four innings or more in six of his last seven outings.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fourth, Yordany De Los Santos reached on a fielder's choice play and stole second. With one out, Edward Florentino lined an RBI single to center that evened the score at 1-1. The knock extended his on-base streak to 13 games.

Leading off the top of the fifth, Ethan Lege deposited a hanging curveball into the bullpen in left to give the Marauders a 2-1 lead. The homer earned him his second of the campaign and ended a season-high skid of six consecutive games without a longball for Bradenton's offense.

Alexis Torres was stout out of the pen for Bradenton, tossing two spotless frames while recording four punchouts.

Clearwater rallied in the bottom of the eighth when Raider Tello singled and Dante Norri reached on a two-out error to place runners at the corners. The next hitter was John Spikerman, who lined an RBI single to center to tie the game at 2-2.

After Bradenton was held scoreless in the top of the tenth, Alirio Ferrebus rocoketed an RBI single to center in the bottom of the frame to score the automatic runner Cole Robberts from third, ultimately winning the game 3-2 for the Threshers.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 42-48 and 12-12 in the second half. Clearwater moved 45-45 and 9-15 in the second half. The two return to BayCare Ballpark tomorrow for the middle game of the three-game set. First pitch is slated for 12:00 p.m. with pre-game coverage beginning at 11:45 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







