Varsho Homers Again, Hechavarria Shines in Fourth Straight Win

July 22, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays clinched their fourth straight win and a series victory as they downed the Tampa Tarpons 6-3 on Tuesday night at TD Ballpark in game four of a six-game series.

The Blue Jays have homered ten times through four games of the series against Tampa, where they've outscored the Tarpons 29-11.

RHP Silvano Hechavarria (6 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 5 K) dealt six shutout frames with two hits, no walks, and five strikeouts, facing only one batter over the minimum. Hechavarria retired the last 14 batters he faced in order. He threw only 54 pitches for 39 strikes. He induced nine whiffs on 28 swings (32% whiff rate) and topped out at 95.9 MPH. Hechavarria is the fourth Dunedin pitcher to go 6+ innings this season.

CF Daulton Varsho (2-for-3, HR, RBI, 2 R) launched a solo homer in the 5th for his second long ball in as many games on MLB rehab assignment. His solo shot left the bat at 102.1 MPH. Varsho has hit safely in all three games of his rehab stint with Dunedin, going 4-for-8 (.500) with two homers and five RBI.

3B Tucker Toman (1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2B, BB) smacked a two-run double in the 5th to extend the Jays lead. Toman's 43 RBI this season lead the team, are T-7th in the FSL, and 6th most in the Blue Jays farm system. Tuesday marked Toman's team-leading 10th multi-RBI showcase. He's reached base in five straight and 13 of his last 14 games. In his last 41 games since May 25, Toman is batting .283 with four homers and 29 RBI.

2B JR Freethy (3-for-5, 2 R) tallied his third 3+ hit game and fifth multi-hit game of the season. Three of Freethy's five balls hit in play were hard hit (95+). In 11 games since being activated from the injured list, Freethy is batting .351 with two homers, three RBI, and a .489 OBP.







Florida State League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.