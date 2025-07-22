Tortugas Win Series Opener vs Mets, 6-1

July 22, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas earned a series opening victory 6-1 over the St. Lucie Mets on a soggy Tuesday night at Clover Park.

The Tortugas scored twice in the second inning and led the rest of the way. Drew Davies opened the scoring with a RBI single off Mets starter Irving Cota. Bernard Moon followed with a sac fly to make it 2-0.

The Mets loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the second inning but Daytona starter JP Ortiz limited the Mets to one run on a Simon Juan sac fly that made it 2-1.

Ryan McCrystal hit a two-out, two-run double against Cota in the fifth inning to open up a 4-1 Tortugas lead. Davies added a sac fly in the fifth inning to make it 5-1.

Cota took the loss but only needed 69 pitches to throw 6.0 innings. Cota became the second Mets pitcher this season to log 6.0 innings in a game. He was charged with five runs on seven hits. He walked one and struck out two.

Ortiz limited the Mets to one hit and one run over 4.0 innings.

Kenya Huggins followed Ortiz with 3.0 shutout innings to get the win.

The Mets loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth inning against Ben Brutti. Daiverson Gutierrez narrowly missed a game-tying grand slam when he yanked a pitch just left of the left field pole for a foul strike. Brutti then got Gutierrez to ground out to preserve the 5-1 lead.

Cristofer Gomez plunked Kyle Henley with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth to force in the final run that made it 6-1.

Brutti retired the Mets in order in the bottom of the ninth to finish the game in a non-save situation.

The Mets were held to three hits, all singles. Yonatan Henriquez, Jeremy Rodriguez and Juan each recorded one of the hits.

Mets relievers Alfred Vega and Hunter Hodges both turned in a scoreless inning.

The start of the game was delayed by 1 hour and 19 minutes due to rain.

The Mets (15-9, 49-40) and Tortugas (13-10, 42-47) play the second game of their series at Clover Park on Wednesday. First pitch is 6:05 p.m. Fans can enjoy $2 select beer, hot dogs, soda and popcorn.

