Ferrebus Comes off Bench to Win It for Threshers

July 22, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - Alirio Ferrebus entered Tuesday's game between the Clearwater Threshers (45-45, 9-15) and the Bradenton Marauders (42-48, 12-12) in the fourth inning, finishing with two hits in a walkoff 3-2 win for the Threshers on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to make it two in a row when they return for a Wednesday afternoon showdown against the Marauders.

After the first two innings stayed scoreless, Brady Day smacked a triple off Marauders starter Matt Ager on the second pitch of the bottom of the third inning. He scored on a groundout by Raider Tello to open the scoring in favor of the Threshers. The Marauders responded quickly, tying the game on an RBI single in the top of the fourth. They took the lead on a leadoff home run to start the top of the fifth inning.

Phillies number 16 prospect John Spikerman gets ready at the plate for the Clearwater Threshers.Tori Heck

With one out in the eighth inning, Raider Tello picked up a single off Marauders reliever Magdiel Cotto. As he attempted to steal second, Dante Nori grounded to second base, but the ball was mishandled by Yordany De Los Santos, allowing Tello to advance to third. On the very next pitch, John Spikerman sent a base hit up the middle to plate Tello and tied the game at two.

Both teams put baserunners aboard in the ninth, but neither squad scored to send the game into extra innings. Bradenton went down in order in the top of the tenth inning to keep the score tied at two. After the first out in the bottom of the tenth, Cole Roberts, who started the frame on second, advanced to third on a wild pitch by Bradenton reliever Jose Garces. Shortly after, Ferrebus delivered a single to left, easily plating Roberts and sealing a walkoff win for the Threshers at 3-2.

Sam Highfill fires in a pitch against the Bradenton Marauders in a July game at BayCare Ballpark.

Sam Highfill surrendered two runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts in 5.0 innings of a no-decision. Marty Gair allowed one hit and two walks without giving up a run in 1.0 inning. Adilson Peralta struck out four of the six batters he faced in 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings. Danyony Pulido (1-0) took the win in the final 2.0 shutout frames, fanning four batters with two hits and one walk allowed.

Day has hit safely in six consecutive games...Tello finished the game in the outfield for the second time in his pro career...Villavicencio extended his on-base streak to a career-best six straight games...The Threshers earned their eighth walkoff win of the season...They have won six of eight games this season that went into extra innings...Ferrebus smacked his first walkoff hit as a Thresher...The Threshers return to Clearwater on Wednesday, July 23, to continue a three-game home series against the Bradenton Marauders...First pitch on Wednesday will be at 12:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







