Nori Collects Two Extra-Base Hits, Three RBIs in Wednesday Win

July 23, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - Dante Nori homered and tripled to drive in three runs for the Clearwater Threshers (46-45, 10-15) in a 5-2 win over the Bradenton Marauders (42-49, 12-13) on Wednesday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers will attempt to complete a series sweep when they return home for the Thursday finale against Bradenton.

After a scoreless first inning, Alirio Ferrebus picked up the Threshers' first hit with a one out single off Clevari Tejada in the second. He moved to third on a double by Raider Tello before coming around to score on a sacrifice fly by Luke Davis to put Clearwater on the board. With one out in the bottom of the third, Nori launched a solo home run to double the Threshers' advantage. After the conclusion of the third, the game went into a rain delay with the Threshers leading 2-0.

After the weather abated, the Marauders scored two runs after the restart, tying the game at two in the top of the fourth. Manolfi Jimenez and Cole Roberts led off the home half of the fourth with back-to-back singles off Marauders reliever Greiber Mendez. The next batter, Nori, cleared the bases with a two-run triple to give the Threshers back a two-run lead. John Spikerman followed him up with an RBI single to give Clearwater their largest lead of the game at three runs.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the game went into a second weather delay, finishing with a Threshers win 5-2.

Ryan Degges allowed one hit and struck out one in 3.0 shutout innings of a no-decision. Zack Tukis (4-2) surrendered two runs on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings to earn the win. Kevin Warunek struck out six batters and let up two hits in 3.0 shutout frames. Titan Kennedy-Hayes struck out two batters and walked one in the ninth inning to earn the save.

Tello picked up his tenth double of the season in the second...Davis' first RBI as a Thresher was the tenth of his professional career...Warunek went 3.0 innings for the second time as a pro...He set a career-high with six strikeouts...Ferrebus has two hits in each of the first two games of this series...The Threshers return to Clearwater on Thursday, July 24, to conclude a three-game home series against the Bradenton Marauders...First pitch on Thursday will be at 6:30 pm







