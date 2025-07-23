Tortugas Drubbed 14-1 on Wednesday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.- The Daytona Tortugas took the lead early on, but the St. Lucie Mets unleased an offensive avalanche to bury the Tortugas in a 14-1 shellacking on Wednesday night at Clover Park.

St. Lucie (16-9, 50-40) ripped 18 hits, the most allowed by Daytona (13-11, 41-49) this season, while the 13-run margin matched the worst margin of defeat for the Tortugas this season.

In the top of the first inning, the Tortugas jumped in front right away. With one out, Alfredo Duno walked, then he chugged all the way home on Esmith Pineda's double into the left field corner. Pineda's 50th RBI of the season put Daytona ahead 1-0.

On the mound, rehabbing right-hander Mason Pelio made his first appearance in a Tortugas uniform since 2023 and looked sharp out the gate, throwing a 1-2-3 first. He allowed a leadoff single in the second, but brushed that aside by retiring the next three hitters.

In the third, though, St. Lucie jumped in front. Two walks began the inning, then Jeremy Rodriguez followed with a single to right. One run scored, while a throwing error on the tail end of the play scored a run. After another hit put runners on the corners, a fielder's choice brought home Rodriguez for a 3-1 lead.

Two innings later, St. Lucie took advantage of a key miscue to blow the game open. A walk and single put two on before an error on the infield loaded the bases. A strikeout followed that would've ended the inning if not for the miscue, but St. Lucie stayed at the plate. Yonatan Henriquez then singled in two runs and Nick Rosselli looped an RBI single. Simon Juan then ripped a two-run triple to right-center, driving in the final two runs of a five-run frame (all unearned) that opened up an 8-1 advantage for the Mets.

The night did not get any better. The Mets reached double figures with two runs in the seventh as Juan and Rodriguez stroked two-out RBI singles. They piled on in the eighth, as St. Lucie began the inning with five straight hits, leading to four runs to build a 14-1 cushion.

Daytona's offense had absolutely no answers for the St. Lucie pitching after the first inning. The Tortugas drew nine walks, but the Pineda double was the only for Daytona as the Tortugas suffered a lopsided defeat.

