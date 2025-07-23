Mets Pound out 18 Hits, Clobber Tortugas 14-1

July 23, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets outfielder Simon Juan

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets woke up the bats with an 18 hit performance in a 14-1 crushing of the Daytona Tortugas on Wednesday night at Clover Park.

All nine Mets batters recorded a hit. No. 8 and no. 9 hitters Nick Roselli and Simon Juan combined to reach bases 10 out of 10 times. Both went 3 for 3 with two walks. Juan hit a triple and collected three RBI. Roselli knocked in a run and scored three times.

The Mets trailed 1-0 after two innings but scored three runs in the third to take the lead. Jeremy Rodriguez hit a RBI single and Juan scored on an error on the play to give the Mets a 2-1 advantage. Daiverson Gutierrez hit a run-scoring ground out to bring home Rodriguez for a 3-1 lead.

The Mets scored five runs with two outs in the fifth inning after an error on first baseman Drew Davies. Yonatan Henriquez ripped a two-run single to put the Mets up 5-1. Roselli blooped in a RBI single for a 6-1 lead. Juan belted a two-run triple off Stephen Quigley to make it 8-1.

Juan and Rodriguez hit consecutive RBI singles in the seventh inning to push the lead to 10-1.

The Mets scored four runs on six hits in the eighth inning to cap their big night. Trace Willhoite notched his first hit of the game with a RBI double.

Yohario Cuevas joined Roselli and Juan with three hits. Cuevas was 3 for 5 with a double and two runs. Rodriguez, Henriquez and Trey Snyder each had two hits.

The Mets pitching staff was not to be overshadowed. The foursome of starter Daviel Hurtado and relievers Jose Chirinos, Estarlin Escalante and Jorge De Leon held the Tortugas to one hit. They combined for 13 strikeouts.

The Tortugas lone hit was a two-out RBI double by Esmith Pineda in the first inning that provided the Tortugas a brief 1-0 lead.

Hurtado pitched 3.0 innings. He walked four and struck out two.

Chirinos pitched 4.0 hitless innings with two walks and six strikeouts to get the win.

Escalante pitched a perfect eighth with two strikeouts.

De Leon overcame three walks in the ninth by striking out three.

The Mets (16-9, 50-40) and Tortugas (13-11, 42-48) conclude their series at Clover Park with a doubleheader on Thursday. It's Camp Day at the ballpark with first pitch in game 1 scheduled for 11:10 a.m.

