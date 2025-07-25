Mets Beat Hammerheads, 6-3, for 3rd Straight Win

July 25, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads 6-3 in the series opener between the teams on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It was the third straight victory for the Mets.

Outfielder Randy Guzman, making his team debut, crushed a two-out, two-run homer in the fifth inning to extend the Mets lead to 5-1. Trace Willhoite capped the Mets night at the plate on offense with a leadoff home run in the seventh inning to boost the Mets lead to 6-1. It was the 12th home run and 52nd RBI for Willhoite, who now leads the Florida State League in both categories.

The Hammerheads scored two runs off Mets reliever Alfred Vega in the seventh inning on a RBI single by Starlyn Caba and a balk to cut their deficit to 6-3.

Vega walked two batters with one out in the eighth inning but rebounded to strike out Andrew Salas as the tying run for the second out and Wilson Lopez came out of the bullpen to retire Cody Schrier on a ground out to finish the inning.

Lopez worked a 1-2-3 ninth to close out the game and earn his second save.

Mets reliever Layonel Ovalles pitched 3.0 hitless innings on just 26 pitches to get the win.

Starter Jonathan Jimenez, also making his team debut, allowed just one run on three hits over 3.0 innings.

Yohairo Cuevas went 3 for 5 with a double, two singles and a RBI. It was his second three-hit game over his last three games.

Yonatan Henriquez and Kevin Villavicencio each went 2 for 4. Henriquez stole two bases.

The Mets (18-9, 52-40) and Hammerheads (9-17, 39-53) play the second game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.