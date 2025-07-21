Mets host Tortugas for 4 games in 3 days starting Tuesday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are back at Clover Park early this week to host the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Single-A affiliate) for four games in three days Tuesday-Thursday.

Tuesday's game starts at 6:10 p.m. First pitch Wednesday is 6:05 p.m. Thursday will be a single admission doubleheader starting at 11:10 a.m. (makeup game from July 3rd rainout). Both games of Thursday's doubleheader are set for seven innings with an approximate 40 minute break between games.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (check website for operating hours).

Headlining the brief home stand is Silver Sluggers Night on Tuesday, a special $2 Night on Wednesday and Camp Day with SpongeBob SquarePants jerseys on Thursday.

Here is a list of promotions at the ballpark for the three-day series:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

-The Mets will wear their special red, white and blue jerseys originally scheduled to be worn on July 3rd to support Southeast Florida Honor Flight. Fans can bid on the game worn autographed jerseys on stluciemets.com/auction.

Wednesday - 6:05 p.m.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles and drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

-Bonus Silver Sluggers Game: Silver Sluggers get a free ticket.

Thursday - 11:10 a.m. (Doubleheader)

-Camp Day: Summers camps from around the Treasure Coast will descend upon Clover Park for an afternoon of baseball and fun. The Mets will wear special SpongeBob jerseys that will be autographed and auctioned off to support the St. Lucie Fire District Christmas 4 Kids. Fans can bid at stluciemets.com/auction.







