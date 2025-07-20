Farrow Drives in Three, Marauders Earn Series Win

Jupiter, Fla. - 12 hits and A five-run sixth paced the Bradenton Marauders as they powered past the Jupiter Hammerheads 9-6 on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Throughout the day, all nine Marauders hitters reached base safely and eight notched at least one hit. Wyatt Sanford, Yordany De Los Santos, Edward Florentino and Ian Farrow each collected two hits.

Minor-league rehabber Connor Oliver got the start for the Marauders and was stellar. Over two frames of one-hit ball, the lefty punched out five hitters. Bradenton used six relievers to combine for the game's final seven innings.

The Marauders opened scoring early when Sanford reached on an error, stole second and scored on an RBI single to Florentino, who has now reached base in 12 straight games.

In the bottom of the third, the Hammerheads evened the score when Staryln Caba doubled home Ian Lewis. They later took a 2-1 lead on an RBI double from P.J. Morlando in the bottom of the fifth.

A half inning later, the Marauders knotted the game on an RBI single by Ethan Lege. They jumped in front later in the inning when Farrow rolled a two-run single to center that made it 4-2 Marauders.

With runners at second in third, Andrew Patrick then blasted a two-run double to right that increased Bradenton's lead to 6-2.

In the top of the seventh, the Marauders rallied for more, beginning when De Los Santos opened the inning with a single and stolen base. With no outs, Florentino lined an RBI single to center to extend the advantage to five runs. Later in the frame, Farrow lined an RBI knock to right that pushed Bradenton ahead 7-2.

After an error added another run for the Marauders in the top of the eighth, they entered the bottom of the eighth with a 9-2 lead. While Jupiter rallied for three runs in the eighth in one in the ninth, Noah Takacs secured the final out of the 9-6 victory to leave tying run at the plate.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 42-47 and 12-11 in the second half. Jupiter fell to 39-49 and 9-13 in the second half. After a day off on Monday, the Marauders begin a three-game series at the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. at BayCare Ballpark with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







