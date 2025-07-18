De Los Santos Drives in Four in Bradenton's 8-3 Win over Jupiter

Jupiter, Fla. - Timely hitting and gutsy pitching powered the Bradenton Marauders in their 8-3 win versus the Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Friday night.

Despite loading the bases in the bottom of the first, Zander Mueth escaped trouble while limiting the damage to one on an RBI single by P.J. Morlando. He finished the night, allowing just the one run over 2.1 innings.

Trailing 1-0 in top of the second, the Marauders answered back when Jhonny Severino doubled to left and scored on an RBI single by Richard Ramirez.

Tied at 1-1 in the top of the third, Bradenton rallied again when Ian Farrow reached on an error and Wyatt Sanford singled to place runners at the corners. With no outs, Yordany De Los Santos rolled a grounder to third that skipped under the glove of Jupiter third basemen Abrahan Ramirez. In the process, Farrow scored to give Bradenton a 2-1 lead.

Later in the frame, Ethan Lege lifted a sacrifice fly to center that brought home Sanford and extended to advantage to 3-1.

After both sides kept the game tight in the middle innings, the Marauders threatened again in the top of the sixth. After two walks and a single loaded the bases, De Los Santos stepped to the plate with two outs and lined a three-run double to left center that gave Bradenton a 6-1 lead. His four runs batted in marked a season best and matched a career high (8/8/2022 at DSL Royals).

The next hitter was Edward Florentino who belted an RBI double down the right-field line to make it 7-1. In the process, he extended his on-base streak to ten games.

After Ramirez brought home another run with an RBI single to right in the ninth, the Marauders slammed the door in the bottom of the frame.

Jupiter finished the night 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position while leaving eight runners on the base. Owen Kellington earned his first win of the year after three relief innings. Clevari Tejada and David Matoma combined for the game's final nine outs.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 41-46 and 11-10 in the second half. Jupiter fell to 38-48 and 8-12 in the second half. The two return to the diamond on Saturday for the middle game of the series. First pitch is slated for 4:00 p.m. with pre-game coverages beginning at 3:45 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







