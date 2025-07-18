Duno Homers, Moon Drives in Three in 8-6 Defeat

July 18, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla - Alfredo Duno crushed a homer amidst a two-hit, two-RBI night and Bernard Moon drove in three runs, but the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels jumped in front in the second inning and led the rest of the way to defeat the Daytona Tortugas 8-6 on Friday night at Lee Health Sports Complex.

Fort Myers (10-12, 37-49) took full advantage of ten Daytona (12-8, 41-45), while the Tortugas also left ten runners on base in their first meeting with the Mighty Mussels this season.

After a scoreless first, Fort Myers took advantage of wildness to take the lead. A bloop single was followed by two walks to load the bases with no outs. Daytona then turned a line-drive double play that had them on the verge of escaping the jam. However, two more walks forced in a run, then Dameury Pena singled in two runs to put the Mighty Mussels ahead 3-0.

In the third, Daytona scored their first run of the game on one loud swing. Leading off the inning, Duno drove a 3-1 fastball 404 feet to left, clearing the left-field berm for his eighth home run of the season, closing the gap to 3-1.

Fort Myers immediately answered, though. A leadoff single and stolen base set the table for Peyton Carr, who with two outs looped an RBI single into right field, pushing the Mussels' lead back to three runs.

Daytona failed to cash in on three walks in the fourth, but did draw closer in the fifth. Duno reached second on an error to begin the inning, then went to third on an Esmith Pineda single. Moon then grounded out to bring in a run, closing the gap to 4-2.

However, the Mighty Mussels responded right away. With one out, a walk and single immediately preceded a two-run triple from Carr, who then scored on a sacrifice fly from Blaze O'Saben, upping the Ft. Myers led to 7-2.

The Tortugas answered back in the sixth to jump right back into the contest. A walk and hit batter put two on with two out for Duno, who stroked an RBI single to right. After Pineda's third hit put runners on the corners, Moon ripped a two-run double into the left-field corner, narrowing the margin to 7-6.

That was as close as Daytona would get, though. After leaving two on in the seventh, the Tortugas went down in order in the eighth. Three more walks preceded a sacrifice fly for Fort Myers in the eighth that added a crucial insurance run. Daytona did bring the tying run to the plate after a two-out double in the ninth, but failed to score again in an 8-6 defeat.

