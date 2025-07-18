Late Errors Sink Threshers

July 18, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







LAKELAND, FL - Alirio Ferrebus drove in three of four runs for the Clearwater Threshers (44-43, 8-13) as the Lakeland Flying Tigers (54-40, 16-4) charged ahead in the eighth inning to take down the Threshers 7-4 on Friday night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. The Threshers look for their first win in Lakeland this season when they return for a Saturday rematch.

Lakeland picked up a run in the bottom of the first inning to jump out to an early one-run lead. The Threshers responded in the top of the second, beginning a rally with a base hit by Trent Farquhar. He advanced to second on a walk drawn by Juan Villavicencio, and with one out in the frame, both runners scored on a two-run double by Ferrebus that gave the Threshers a 2-1 advantage. The Flying Tigers tied the game on a bases-loaded balk to square the score at two after two innings.

Farquhar led off the fourth inning by drawing a walk off of Flying Tigers' starter Luke Stofel. With one out in the frame, Alirio Ferrebus took a base hit the other way to plate Farquhar and gave the Threshers back the lead. Dante Nori helped the Threshers add on by walking and stealing second base in the top of the fifth. After he tagged up to third on the second out of the inning, Eduardo Tait delivered an RBI single up the middle, plating Nori easily and doubling the Threshers' advantage.

The Flying Tigers got one run back in the sixth to cut the Threshers' lead in half. They took advantage of two errors in the bottom of the eighth to leap ahead to a three-run lead heading into the ninth. Clearwater was sent down in order in the ninth inning, falling 7-4 to the Flying Tigers.

Luke Gabrysh allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 3.0 innings of a no-decision. Kevin Warunek allowed one run on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings. Orlando Gonzalez allowed one hit and two walks with one strikeout in 2.0 shutout innings. Titan Kennedy-Hayes (1-3) took the loss on a blown save with four runs allowed on one hit, three walks, and one strikeout in 1.0 inning.

Ferrebus picked up his third multi-RBI game as a Thresher...His three RBIs are the most he has hit in a game as a Thresher...Warunek pitched to three batters in the sixth...Gonzalez has not allowed an earned run in each of his last four outings...Farquhar has reached base safely in each of his last 17 games as a Thresher dating back to 2024...The Threshers will return to Lakeland on Saturday, July 19, to continue a three-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers...First pitch on Saturday will be at 6:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







Florida State League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.