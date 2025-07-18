Back-To-Back Blasts Fuel Comeback Win

DUNEDIN, FL - Back-to-back long balls in the 7th inning lifted the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 4-3 comeback victory over the Tampa Tarpons on Friday night at TD Ballpark in game one of a six-game series.

Down 3-1 in the 7th, Jacob Lojewski launched a game-tying two-run homer, and JR Freethy followed suit with a go-ahead solo blast for Dunedin's second string of back-to-back homers this season (Beltre and Shaw, 5/6 @FTM).

RHP Landen Maroudis (2.1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 6 BB, 4 K) fanned four in 2.1 frames of one-run ball.

2B JR Freethy (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R) launched the go-ahead solo homer in the 7th inning, his third homer of the season. Over eight games since coming off the injured list, Freethy has batted .296 with two home runs and a .943 OPS. He's homered twice over his last six games. Three of Freethy's four professional home runs have come against Tampa.

C Jacob Lojewski (1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB) socked his first professional homer, a two-run homer in the 7th inning to tie the contest 3-3. His two-run blast left the bat at 96.8 MPH and traveled 373 ft. Five of his last six hits have gone for extra bases.

DH Yhoangel Aponte (2-for-3, R) logged his 10th multi-hit game of the season.







