Mets Scuffle out of All Star Break in 7-0 Loss to Palm Beach

July 18, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets pitcher Alfred Vega

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets pitcher Alfred Vega(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets stumbled out of the four-day All Star break with a 7-0 loss to the Palm Beach Cardinals on Friday night at Clover Park. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak, which was tied for a season high.

The game started out shaky for the Mets, as the first three Cardinals batters of the game reached base and scored. Rainiel Rodriguez hit a RBI double off starter Cristofer Gomez to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. Jonathan Mejia scored on passed ball by catcher Daiverson Gutierrez and Deniel Ortiz hit a sac fly to plate Rodriguez for a 3-0 lead.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals pitchers dominated on the mound. Starter Jacob Odle pitched 4.0 no-hit innings with six strikeouts. Domenic Picone followed with 3.0 no-hit innings of his own. Picone got the win.

The Mets didn't record their first hit until one out in the eighth inning when Willy Fanas lined a pitch from Sam Broderson through the middle for a clean single.

Ortiz boosted the Cardinals lead to 4-0 in the sixth inning with a solo home run off Layonel Ovalles.

The Cardinals put the game out of reach with three runs in the ninth. All three runs came on a RBI single from Anyelo Encarnacion. Center fielder Yonathan Henriquez fielded the single and threw the ball away to third base, allowing Bryce Madron to score and Encarnacion to advance to third. Pitcher Wilson Lopez backed up the errant throw and threw it away into left field trying to get Encarnacion at third base. Encarnacion scampered home for the little league homer that made it 7-0.

Yohairo Cuevas collected the Mets second and final hit of the game with a double in the ninth.

A highlight for the Mets was the 3.0 perfect innings pitched by reliever Alfred Vega. The five Mets pitchers on the night combined for 14 strikeouts and only four hits allowed.

The Mets committed five errors in the game after making just four errors in their entire six-game series at Bradenton last week in which the team had a 5-1 record.

The Mets (14-7, 48-38) and Cardinals (9-11, 41-44) play the second game of their series at Clover Park on Saturday. It's Maddie's Fight Night with the Mets teaming up with Maddie's Fight Foundation, a 501c3 that helps families who have children undergoing cancer treatment. There will be postgame fireworks. First pitch is 6:10 p.m.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.