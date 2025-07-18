Hammerheads Drop Series Opener to Marauders 8-3 on Friday Night

July 18, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (8-12; 38-48) fell to the Bradenton Marauders (11-10; 41-46) by a final score of 8-3 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in the first game after the All-Star break.

Jupiter opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. The first four batters of the inning reached safely for the Hammerheads against Bradenton starting pitcher Zander Meuth as there were two walks around a Dillon Head single. Then, an RBI single by PJ Morlando scored Starlyn Caba to give Jupiter a 1-0 lead. However, the Hammerheads left the bases loaded in the inning. Head was thrown out at the plate in his attempt to score on a Carter Johnson fly ball and a third walk by Meuth was stranded on base.

Bradenton answered right back in the top of the second inning. Jhonny Severino started the rally with a one-out double against Jupiter starting pitcher Julio Mendez (L, 1-5). Richard Ramirez drove him in with an RBI single into center field to tie the game at 1-1. The Marauders took the lead in the top of the third inning. An error by Jupiter third baseman Abrahan Ramirez and a single by Wyatt Sanford put runners at the corners for Bradenton. Ramirez's second error of the inning allowed Ian Farrow to score from third base to put the Marauders in front. Ethan Lege hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning to give the Marauders a 3-1 lead.

Mendez finished his start with five innings pitched with three runs (one earned) allowed on four hits, one walk, and tallied five strikeouts.

Braulio Salas came out of the Jupiter bullpen to pitch the top of the sixth inning for his home debut and ran into some trouble. Bradenton loaded the bases with a single and two walks with one out. It looked like Jupiter was going to get out of the jam, but Yordany De Los Santos cleared the bases with a three-RBI double. Edward Florentino drove in De Los Santos with an RBI double to cap the run production in the frame and the Marauders took a 7-1 lead.

The Hammerheads got a run back in the bottom of the sixth inning. Morlando reached on a walk and Carter Johnson singled to open the inning against Bradenton relief pitcher Owen Kellington (W, 1-0). A deep fly out by Andrew Salas advanced Morlando to third base and he later scored on an RBI groundout by Dub Gleed to trim Jupiter's deficit to 7-2.

Jupiter relief pitchers Juan Reynoso and Luis Ramirez combined to keep Bradenton off the board in the seventh and eighth innings. However, Jake Faherty could not repeat that performance in the top of the ninth inning. A hit batter, walk, and a double steal put runners at second and third base for the Marauders. With one out in the frame, Richard Ramirez hit an RBI single to extend Bradenton's lead to 8-2.

The Hammerheads got one more run in the bottom of the ninth inning as Starlyn Caba grounded into a bases-loaded double play to score Gleed to make it 8-3 with two outs, but the scoring stopped there and Jupiter fell in game one to Bradenton.

