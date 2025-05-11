Threshers Grab Early Lead in Fourth-Straight Win

May 11, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - Kodey Shojinaga cleared the bases with a two-out, three-run double in the top of the first inning to help the Clearwater Threshers (19-14) pull ahead in a 7-3 victory over the St. Lucie Mets (17-16) on Sunday afternoon at Clover Park. Next up for the Threshers is a six-game homestand with the Lakeland Flying Tigers beginning on Tuesday evening.

Aroon Escobar led off the game by drawing a walk off St. Lucie's starter Matt Allan and moved to second on a groundout. Eduardo Tait and Griffin Burkholder all drew walks with one out in the opening frame to load the bases. After the second out, Shojinaga hit a double to right-centerfield that cleared the bases, giving the Threshers a 3-0 lead. The first two Mets batters reached on a hit and the leadoff man scored on a double play to cut the Threshers' lead to two runs after the bottom of the first inning.

Brady Day and Shojinaga began the top of the fourth inning by drawing back-to-back walks off Mets reliever Raimon Gomez. They each moved up a base on a passed ball by Vincent Perozo. After the first out in the frame, Diego González grounded out to short. A bobble by the Mets' shortstop was enough to allow Brady Day to race home and score the fourth run of the game for the Threshers. With two outs in the frame, Avery Owusu-Asiedu hit a grounder to Mets' first baseman Yohairo Cuevas, but his throw back to the covering pitcher sailed over his head, allowing Shojinaga to score from second on the error and increasing Clearwater's lead to four runs.

The Threshers' rally continued in the top of the fifth, beginning with a one-out single by Tait. He moved to second on a balk from Mets pitcher Juan Arnaud, and then to third on a single by Day. Shojinaga reached on an error by Mets shortstop Trey Snyder, allowing Tait to score and extending the Threshers advantage to five runs.

The first pitch of the seventh inning hit Burkholder in the left shoulder, and he moved to second on a base hit from Victor Cardoza. After González walked to load the bases, Mets reliever Channing Austin tossed a wild pitch that scored Burkholder from third and made it 7-1 Clearwater. St. Lucie added a pair of runs in the home half of the seventh to cut the deficit to four runs. Neither team scored after the seventh and the Threshers clinched the series win 7-3 with their fourth-straight win over the St. Lucie Mets.

Ryan Dromboski (4-0) earned the victory with one run allowed on three hits, one walk and two strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work. Marcus Morgan walked two, allowed two hits and struck out one in 1.0 shutout frame. Kevin Warunek surrendered two runs on three hits with one walk and one strikeout. A.J. Wilson struck out three of the four batters he faced in 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings. Jose Peña struck out one and allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth.

Shojinaga tied his career high with three RBIs...Everyone in the Threshers lineup reached base at least once...Clearwater won their first game of the season in which they were out-hit...The Threshers' lineup drew 20 walks over the past two games...Burkholder scored multiple runs in a game for the first time in his pro career...The Threshers return home to BayCare Ballpark on Tuesday, May 13, to begin a six-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers...First pitch on Tuesday will be at 6:30 pm







