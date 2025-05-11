Fort Myers Falls in Series Finale 7-4

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels fell in the series finale to the Dunedin Blue Jays 7-4 on Sunday at Hammond Stadium.

After taking the first game of the series in walk-off fashion on Tuesday, the Mussels (15-18) have dropped five straight games, marking the longest losing streak of the 2025 season. The Blue Jays (20-13) are the first team in the FSL to reach 20 wins.

For just the second time this series, Fort Myers tallied a run before Dunedin. Maddux Houghton, who came on to replace an injured Byron Chourio in the bottom of the first, singled after inheriting a 2-2 count.

Houghton would take second on a passed ball. Two batters later, Jay Thomason flared an RBI single to left to give the Mussels an early 1-0 lead.

One inning later, Angel Del Rosario doubled down the left field line, scoring Jefferson Valladares and making it 2-0 Fort Myers.

The Mussels would again add to their lead in the fourth inning. Yohander Martinez led off the frame with a single and advanced to second on an error. Valladares then reached on a fielder's choice, moving Martinez to third.

Two batters later, Houghton legged out an infield single, driving in Martinez to extend the Fort Myers lead to 3-0.

Mussels' starter Eli Jones worked 4.1 scoreless innings before allowing a solo homer to Dunedin right fielder Jean Joseph in the top of the fifth. That was the only run that Jones surrendered, as he tossed five innings and gave up three hits, while striking out three.

Devin Kirby (2-1) was first out of the Fort Myers bullpen in the sixth inning. Kirby was charged with four runs on four hits after exiting after 0.1 inning. Dunedin took a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the sixth, as Ivran Romero got the final two outs of the frame.

Romero finished the day with 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.

After two quick outs in the bottom of the seventh, Fort Myers got a single from Thomason and double from Jose Rodriguez, putting runners at second and third. Thomason then scored on a wild pitch by Dunedin's Austin Cates (S1), cutting the deficit to 5-4.

Dunedin responded with two runs in the ninth inning off reliever Tyler Stasiowski, bringing their lead to 7-4.

After an off day on Monday, Fort Myers will travel to Jupiter to take on the Hammerheads on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The next broadcast on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network will be on May 22 in Lakeland, due to the Florida High School Baseball State Tournament being hosted at Hammond Stadium over parts of the next two weeks.







