Dominant Pitching, Timely Rally Power Jays to Fifth Straight Win

May 11, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays extended their win streak to five games as they defeated the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 7-4 in their series finale on Sunday afternoon at Hammond Stadium. The Blue Jays rallied back from an early 3-0 deficit.

The Blue Jays pitching staff has allowed one earned run or less in their last three games. Over the final five games of the series, Dunedin's pitching staff threw to a 1.20 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 45 innings and a 0.87 WHIP. Over the Blue Jays five-game winning streak, Dunedin's bullpen has allowed one earned run over 23 innings with 28 strikeouts and only seven hits allowed.

The Blue Jays have won five straight games for the first time this season and it marks their longest winning streak since they took six straight games from 9/1/24 to 9/8/24. Saturday marked Dunedin's eighth win over their last ten.

RHP Adam Kloffenstein (4 IP, 3 R, 0 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 5 K) did not yield an earned run over four innings of work with five strikeouts in his first start on minor league rehab assignment. Kloffenstein induced 13 whiffs on 38 swings for a 34% whiff rate.

RF Jean Joseph (2-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R) launched a solo homer in the 5th inning to put Dunedin on the board. Joseph has homered in three of his last four games, and his solo shot marked his fourth long ball of the season. Joseph hit safely and recorded an extra-base hit in all four games played over the series in Fort Myers, where he went six-for-16 (.375) with three home runs and five RBI.

3B Kendry Chirinos (1-for-4, RBI) roped the go-ahead RBI single in the 6th inning to give Dunedin their first lead of the ballgame. Both balls Chirinos hit in play left the bat at 100+ MPH, with his RBI single coming at 101.4 MPH.

SS Manuel Beltre (2-for-5, RBI, R, 3B) rocketed an RBI triple in the 9th inning as part of a two-hit day. Beltre's 11 multi-hit games this season lead the team. Beltre recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game and has scored a run in three straight contests.







