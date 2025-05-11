Threshers Take Finale 7-3 Win Series vs. Mets 4-2

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers won their fourth straight game on Sunday, defeating the St. Lucie Mets 7-3 at Clover Park. The Threshers won the series 4-2.

Clearwater scored in the first inning for the fourth straight day. Mets starter Matt Allan walked the bases loaded and Kodey Shojinaga hit a two-out, three-run double to make it 3-0.

The Mets got a run back in the bottom of the first on a double play ball the brought home Trey Snyder from third base to make it 3-1.

The Threshers went up 5-1 in the fourth inning on a pair of unearned runs. Brady Day and Shojinaga worked walks from Raimon Gomez to start the frame. Day would score from third base on a ground out and Shojinaga scored on a two-out error. The Threshers scored another unearned run in the fifth when Eduardo Tait scored on an error to make it 6-1.

Griffin Burkholder was hit by a pitch to start the seventh inning. He went on to score with two outs on a Channing Austin wild pitch for a 7-1 Threshers advantage.

The Mets started to rally back in their half of the seventh. Nick Roselli launched a solo home run and Snyder contributed a two-out RBI single that cut the deficit to 7-3. However, the Mets went down in order in the eighth inning and reliever Jose Pena got a double play and strikeout in the ninth to finish the game.

Snyder was 2 for 2 with a double, single, two walks, a RBI and a run from the leadoff spot. Roselli went 2-4 with the homer, his second of the series.

Allan pitched just the first inning and took the loss. Gomez struck out four over 1.1 hitless innings. Austin pitched the final 4.0 innings and allowed one run on four hits.

Clearwater starter Ryan Dromboski got the win after holding the Mets to one run over 5.0 innings.

The Mets (17-16) are off on Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday when they start a six-game road series at the Daytona Tortugas. First pitch Tuesday from Jackie Robinson Ballpark is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







