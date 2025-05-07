Moreta Dominates in Mets 4-1 Win vs. Threshers

May 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Three St. Lucie pitchers led the Mets to a 4-1 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Wednesday afternoon at Clover Park.

Edgar Moreta pitched 6.0 innings of excellent relief, allowing just one run on a homer. Moreta did not walk a batter and struck out six while earning the win. After John Spikerman hit a one-out homer in the second inning, Moreta retired 12 straight batters. Aroon Escobar broke up the streak with an infield single but Moreta erased him with a pickoff at first base. Moreta then retired four batters in a row to finish his outing.

Moreta's 6.0 innings are the longest by a Mets pitcher this year. He has given up just one run over his last 16.0 innings and has only walked one batter in 23.2 innings this year.

Hoss Brewer walked the leadoff man in the eighth but retired the next three Threshers in order and pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to pick up his team-leading fourth save. Brewer struck out three.

Oliver Ortega (elbow) started the game on a minor league rehab assignment and pitched a scoreless first inning with two strikeouts.

The Mets offense produced three runs in the first inning. Colin Houck ripped a two-run single off Threshers starter Zack Tukis. Houck would later score on a throwing error by first baseman Guillermo Rosario.

Jeremy Rodriguez lofted a sac fly in the fourth inning to put the Mets up 4-1. Rodriguez went 2 for 4 with a double, RBI, run and two stolen bases.

The Mets went 10 for 10 in stolen base attempts. Houck, Rodriguez, Trey Snyder and Yonatan Henriquez had two steals apiece. Kevin Villavicencio and Yohairo Cuevas had the other two swiped bags. The 10 steals were one shy of the team record 11 set in 1990.

While the Mets just went 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position, no Threshers batter reached base except for Spikerman on the home run.

The Mets (17-12) and Threshers (15-14) play the third game of their series at Clover Park on Thursday. It's $2 Night with select $2 beer, hot dogs, soda and popcorn. First pitch is 6:10 p.m.

