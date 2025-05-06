Mets Take Series Opener from Threshers, 6-1

May 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets defeated the Clearwater Threshers 6-1 at Clover Park in the series opener between the teams on Tuesday night.

Three Mets pitchers combined to limit the Threshers to one unearned run on just four hits. Channing Austin pitched the final 5.0 innings without giving up a run to get his first save. Austin scattered three singles, walked one and struck out three.

Starter Matt Allan pitched 2.0 scoreless innings and stranded the bases loaded in the second inning.

Raimon Gomez earned the win after holding the Threshers without a hit over 2.0 innings. Gomez was charged with one unearned run. He struck out two hitters and repeatedly hit 101 mph.

The Mets offense scored runs in each of the first four innings and took advantage of the wildness by Threshers starter Marcus Morgan, who walked six batters, hit a batter and uncorked two wild pitches over 2.1 innings.

Jeremy Rodriguez led off the first inning with a single and would go on to score on a two-out wild pitch by Morgan to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.

Rodriguez singled home Kevin Villavicencio in the second inning to make it 2-0. MLB rehabber Ronny Mauricio produced a run-scoring ground out in the frame to put the Mets up 3-0.

After the Threshers plated a run off Gomez with a sac fly in the top of the third inning, Villavicencio punched a RBI single into right field in the bottom inning to put the Mets up 4-1. Yonatan Henriquez followed with a sac fly to make it 5-1.

Colin Houck ripped a RBI double in the fourth inning for the final run of the game. Houck went 2 for 4 and added a triple. Rodriguez and Villavicencio also had two hits apiece.

Mauricio played six innings at shortstop and went 1 for 3 with a single, walk, RBI, run and stolen base.

The Mets improved to 10-6 at Clover Park and remain in solo first place in the FSL East Division.

The Mets (16-12) and Threshers (15-13) play the second game of their series at Clover Park on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Fans can get $5 tickets at the box office.

