Valladares Delivers Walk-Off, Mussels Take Game One against Dunedin 13-12

May 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels recorded a season-high 16 hits en route to a 13-12 walk-off win over the Dunedin Blue Jays in 11 innings on Tuesday night at Hammond Stadium.

After falling behind 12-10 in the top of the eleventh inning, the Mighty Mussels plated a trio of runs in the bottom of the frame, capped by a walk-off sacrifice fly from Jefferson Valladares.

Byron Chourio was the automatic baserunner at second and a walk to the leadoff Yasser Mercedes set up first and second. Jay Thomason singled to load the bases for Poncho Ruiz. Ruiz reached on an error, scoring Chourio to make it 12-11.

With the bases still loading and Jose Rodriguez batting, Dunedin reliever Christian Mracna fired a wild pitch to the backstop, allowing Mercedes to score and tie the game 12-12.

Valladares was the hero one batter later, lifting a sacrifice fly to shallow left to score Thomason and give the Mussels the 13-12 victory.

Fort Myers (15-13) jumped in front early, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first. Chourio got things started, launching his first homer of the season into the seats in right field to give the Mussels a 1-0 lead.

Later in the inning, Rodriguez and Valladares each added RBI singles, extending the lead to 3-0.

One inning later, Fort Myers again tacked on. Leadoff batter Dameury Pena singled with one out, followed by a single from Chourio. With two aboard, Mercedes singled up the middle, making it 4-0.

The next batter, Thomason, also singled, pushing the margin to 5-0. The final run of the inning came on a wild pitch, as Mercedes scored to make it 6-0 after two complete innings.

Mussel starter Michael Ross was tagged for his only run of the night in the third inning, after Dunedin (15-13) first baseman Kendry Chirinos tripled and scored later on a wild pitch. Ross went three innings, allowing one run on one hit, while punching out four.

Jason Doktorczyk entered in the fourth inning for Fort Myers, allowing a run in the frame on an RBI single from Dunedin's Tucker Toman, bringing the score to 6-2.

In the top of the fifth, the Blue Jays homered twice off Doktorczyk and cut the Mussel lead to 6-5.

Fort Myers got a run back in the bottom of the inning after Ruiz reached on an infield single to begin the frame. After moving to second on a wild pitch, Ruiz scored on an RBI single from Yohander Martinez, pushing the lead to 7-5.

Dunedin wouldn't go away though, getting a run back in the sixth on a solo homer from first baseman Kendry Chirinos to make it 7-6.

The Mussels responded again in the bottom of the sixth. After replacing Pena defensively in the top of the frame, Miguel Briceno reached on an error as the leadoff batter. Fort Myers recorded back-to-back outs before Thomason drew a two-out walk. Ruiz was the next man to the plate, lacing a two-run double to right to give Fort Myers a 9-6 lead.

Doktorczyk remained in the game in the seventh and ran into trouble. The first two Blue Jays of the inning reached, setting up an RBI single from designated hitter Edward Duran to make it 9-7.

Toman was the next batter and he roped a two-run double to left to tie the game 9-9. Doktorczyk finished the night going 3.1 innings, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits, while striking out four.

Righty Hunter Hoopes replaced Doktorczyk, getting out of the inning on a double play to keep the game tied. Hoopes fired 1.2 scoreless innings and struck out a batter.

Ivran Romero worked around trouble in the top of the ninth inning, stranding a pair of runners to give the Mussels a chance to walk it off in the bottom of the frame. Fort Myers was retired in order though, sending the game to extras.

In the top of the tenth, Dunedin plated the automatic baserunner on an RBI double from Devonte Brown, taking their first lead of the night at 10-9.

Trailing for the first time, Fort Myers responded again in the bottom of the inning. Rodriguez was placed at second as the automatic baserunner and moved to third on a wild pitch. With one out in the inning, Martinez singled through a drawn-in infield to tie the score at 10. Later in the frame, a two-out single from Briceno put runners at the corners for Chourio, who struck out swinging to send the game to the eleventh.

With another automatic baserunner aboard in the eleventh, Dunedin retook the lead on a two-run home run by Bryce Arnold off Tyler Stasiowski (1-0), making it 12-10.

Fort Myers then rallied in the bottom of the inning for the teams second walk-off win in the span of six days.

The Mussels are back in action for game two of the series against the Dunedin Blue Jays at 7:05 p.m. at Hammond Stadium on Wednesday. Adrian Bohorquez (0-1, 6.75) gets the start for Fort Myers, squaring off with Blue Jays No. 2 prospect Trey Yesavage. Coverage begins at 6:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

