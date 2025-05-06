Threshers Manage One Run in Series Opening Defeat

May 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - Despite not allowing a run after the fourth inning, the Clearwater Threshers (15-13) fell 6-1 to open the series against the St. Lucie Mets (16-12) on Tuesday night at Clover Park. Clearwater looks to even the series when they return for an afternoon showdown against the Mets on Wednesday.

St. Lucie got on the board first, getting the first run of the game across on a wild pitch to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. They added two more in the second inning to increase their lead to three runs.

Dante Nori led off the top of the third inning with a walk and promptly stole second base. The throw trying to catch Nori stealing went into centerfield, allowing Nori to advance to third on the error. The next batter, Brady Day, drove in Nori on a sacrifice fly to cut St. Lucie's advantage to 3-1.

The Mets grabbed two more runs in the bottom of the third, extending their lead to four runs. They scored another in the fourth inning to extend their advantage to five runs. Clearwater had chances the rest of the way, but no one else was able to score as the Threshers opened the series with a 6-1 road loss to the St. Lucie Mets.

Marcus Morgan (1-1) surrendered five runs on three hits with six walks and one strikeout in 2.1 innings to take the loss. Ryan Dromboski allowed one run on four hits with three strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Adilson Peralta finished the game with 2.0 scoreless innings, surrendering one hit and striking out two.

Day became the fifth Thresher to reach double-digit RBIs in 2025...Nori hit his first triple of the season...Owusu-Asiedu extended his on-base streak to six consecutive games...Dromboski has allowed one earned run over his last 10.2 innings pitched...Spikerman reached base three times in his first FSL game since late August of 2024...The Threshers return to Port St. Lucie on Wednesday, May 7, to continue their road series against the St. Lucie Mets...First pitch on Wednesday will be at 1:10 pm......You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.