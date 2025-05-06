Aroon Escobar Earns Phillies Hitter of the Month Honors

May 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - After reaching base safely in all 19 games he played in April, Aroon Escobar earned Phillies' Minor League Hitter of the Month for April, sharing the honor with 2022-24 Thresher Otto Kemp. In 19 April games for the Threshers, Escobar posted a 1.088 OPS with five home runs and 18 RBIs for Clearwater, including a game-tying grand slam in the Threshers' home opener on April Eighth. He slashed .360/.461/.627 in 89 April plate appearances and paced the Florida State League with 21 runs in the opening month while landing in the top-five for nearly every offensive category.

Escobar began the season on a six-game hit streak, with two or more hits in three of his first six games, and a career-high five RBIs in Clearwater's home opener, which still marks the most RBIs in a single game by a Thresher in 2025. He finished April tied for the Florida State League Lead in hits (27) and the outright leader in runs scored (21). At the end of April, Escobar was also second in the FSL in slugging percentage (.627) and total bases (47), and led the Threshers with 18 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .461. As one of the top-five hitters in nearly every batting category through May Fifth in the Florida State League, Escobar has helped the Threshers to a 15-12 record through the season's first month, currently tied for the best record in the West Division and the entire FSL.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.