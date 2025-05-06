Marauders Homestand Highlights Tuesday, May 6 - Sunday, May 11

May 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders return to LECOM Park to begin a six-game home the series from May 6 - May 11 against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, the Single-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's homestand:

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA (THURSDAY, May 8) - Each Thursday this season, fans 21 and over can enjoy two-dollar beer, while all fans can jump in on the fun with two-dollar sodas and two-dollar hot dogs. Come beat the heat this summer with Thirsty Thursdays at LECOM Park!

FAITH AND FAMILY NIGHT (FRIDAY, May 9) - Join us for Faith & Family night at LECOM Park! Enjoy a fair themed atmosphere including inflatable games and activities, balloon artists, and face painting. Also, bring your four-legged friend to LECOM Park for the first Bark in the Bark of the season! Dogs will have the opportunity to run the bases postgame.

STAR WARS NIGHT (SATURDAY, May 10) - Presented by Altitude Trampoline Park, the Bradenton Marauders pay tribute to the Star Wars franchise, with character appearances, themed jerseys, ballpark decorations and a postgame firework show! The Bradenton Marauders are also proud to celebrate members of the special needs community and the inclusive individuals and groups who provide opportunities in our neighborhood. We hope you'll join us for an evening filled with smiles, laughter, and baseball fun.

MOTHER'S DAY CELEBRATION (SUNDAY, May 11) - Bring Mom to the ballpark, as we host a Mother Day celebration at LECOM Park! All moms can receive a complimentary ticket at the box office.

Fans can purchase tickets online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.

Florida State League Stories from May 6, 2025

