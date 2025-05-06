Josh Kross Named Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month

May 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced on Tuesday, May 6th, that Palm Beach first baseman and catcher Josh Kross has been named the Minor League Player of the Month for April. Kross was previously recognized as the Florida State League Player of the Week from April 7-13.

Kross, 22, slashed .288/.376/.671, and led all qualified Cardinals hitters in home runs (6), RBI (29), runs scored (18), extra-base hits (14), total bases (49) and OPS (1.047). He homered in four straight games from April 11-15, and capped the streak with a cycle on April 15 vs. Clearwater at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex on Jackie Robinson Day, going 4-for-5 with 6 RBI.

The 6'1"switch hitter was drafted by the club in the 6th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of Cincinnati and appeared in 23 games with Palm Beach last season. Kross led all Single-A hitters in HR, RBI, XBH and TB for the month. He is the second Palm Beach hitter to earn organizational Player of the Month honors since the start of 2022, joining Chase Davis in June of 2024.

The Beachbirds are back home this week playing against their neighbors, the Jupiter Hammerheads. Join us for family friendly fun!

Tuesday, May 6th at 6:30 PM: Two for One Tuesday- Get two tickets for the price of one ($15) every Tuesday!

Wednesday, May 7th at 6:30 PM: Silver Sluggers - Fans 55 and older, join us for Silver Sluggers night! Call our Ticket Office at 561-630-1828 to learn more about the best senior deal in Palm Beach County.

Thursday, May 8th at 6:30 PM: Thirsty Thursday- Available to fans 21 and older, buy our Thirsty Thursday package and joins us for $1, $2, and $3 drink specials! Call our Ticket Office at 561-630-1828 to learn more.

Friday, May 9th at 6:30PM: Nurse Appreciation Night and Family-4-Pack- Families, this one is for you! Buy our $50 ticket package and receive 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas, and a bucket of popcorn to share! Nurses, come out to the ballpark and enjoy a night of fun for Nurse Appreciation Night! Tickets are $7 with valid nursing ID.

Saturday, May 10th at 6:00 PM: Women Run the Diamond and Kid's Club- Celebrate influential women and female athletes this Saturday during Women Run the Diamond, plus all of the fun of Kid's Club!

Sunday, May 11th at 12:30 PM: $10 Tickets and Mother's Day - Enjoy $10 tickets and celebrate Mother's Day at the ballpark!

