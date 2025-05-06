Power Surge Falls Short in Extra-Inning Heartbreaking Loss to Ft. Myers

May 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays dropped an 11-inning heartbreaker to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 13-12 in game one of a six-game series on Tuesday night at Hammond Stadium.

Dunedin battled back from a 6-0 deficit in the 2nd inning to tie the ballgame in the 7th and send the contest to extra frames.

The Blue Jays launched a season-high four homers in the contest and now lead the Florida State League with 28 home runs this season. Dunedin has posted double-digit hit totals in four of their last five games and 11 times this season.Their eight extra-base hits and 29 total bases in the contest marked Dunedin's highest totals of the season.

RHP Austin Cates (0.2 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 H, 1 BB, 1 K) did not factor into a decision in his sixth start of the year.

LHP Javen Coleman (2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 6 K) hurled an immaculate inning in the bottom of the 9th to send the ballgame to extras. Coleman threw 29 pitches for 24 strikes in his outing. All six outs Coleman recorded came via strikeout. Coleman's immaculate inning is the first by a Blue Jay since Fernando Perez accomplished the feat on June 22, 2024.

LF Bryce Arnold (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R) launched a go-ahead two-run homer in the 11th inning to give Dunedin a 12-10 lead, Arnold's fifth homer of the season. Arnold's homer left the bat at 103.2 MPH and traveled 409 ft, coming on the 8th pitch of the at-bat with a full count.

SS Manuel Beltre (1-for-6, HR, 2 RBI, R) deposited a two-run homer in the 5th inning for his second long ball of the year. Beltre has homered twice over his last five games. Beltre tallied his third multi-RBI performance of the season.

2B Sam Shaw (1-for-4, HR, RBI, 4 R, HBP, BB) went back-to-back with Beltre, following his two-run blast with a solo shot for his third homer of the year. Shaw's homer left the bat at 99.7 MPH and traveled 408 ft. He has homered three times in his first 14 games of the season, after going deep only twice over 51 games for the FCL Blue Jays in 2024. Shaw scored four runs in the contest to set a new career high. Shaw has hit safely in four straight games, and reached base in 13 of 14 games played this season.

1B Kendry Chirinos (2-for-4, HR, 3B, RBI, 2 R) smoked a triple off the center field wall in the 3rd inning, then launched a solo homer in the 6th for his first round-tripper of the season. His triple left the bat at 104.7 MPH, and his homer left the bat at 105.7 MPH. Chirinos logged his third multi-hit game over his last four games, and fifth multi-hit showcase of the season. Over his last five games, Chirinos is batting .444 with three extra-base hits and four RBI.

