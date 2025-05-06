Moon Homers, Henley and Pineda Clutch in 10-7 Win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Bernard Moon homered, Kyle Henley stroked three hits with two steals, and Esmith Pineda added two hits and RBIs as the Daytona Tortugas out-slugged the Tampa Tarpons 10-7 on Tuesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (13-15) reached double digits in runs for the third time this season and took advantage of three Tampa (11-17) errors to win the series opener.

After a 1-2-3 first from Daytona starter Kenya Huggins, Daytona jumped on Tampa's Andrew Landry. Sammy Stafura doubled to lead off the first and Henley followed with a bunt hit. With one out, a balk scored Stafura. After a walk and hit batter loaded the bases, Esmith Pineda drew a free pass to force in Henley with the second run. Carter Graham then stepped in and hit a tailor-made double play. However, a throwing error allowed two runs to score, putting the Tortugas in front 4-0.

Huggins settled in right away, setting down the first eight batters. However, with two outs in the third, a walk was followed by two doubles, with Brian Sanchez's two-bagger driving in a pair. After stealing third, Sanchez scored on a wild pitch to trim Daytona's lead to 4-3.

The Tortugas, though, rallied right back. Moon and Graham singled in front of Ryan McCrystal, who doubled down the right-field line to score Moon. Luis Leones then laid down a perfect squeeze bunt to score Graham, while McCrystal also scored when throw to first was wild, restoring the four-run cushion.

Huggins bounced back with a 1-2-3 fourth with two strikeouts, punching out five over his 4.0 innings of work as he handed off a 7-3 lead to JP Ortiz.

Ortiz ran into trouble in the fifth, though, as he issued a two-out double, a walk, and an RBI single to Sanchez. However, he buckled down and stranded a pair to prevent any further damage.

Leading off the bottom of the frame, Moon single-handedly got the run back by blasting a pitch from Landry around the left-field foul pole for his first homer of the season, making it 8-4 Tortugas.

In the sixth, Daytona extended the advantage against the Tampa bullpen. Henley led off with his third hit of the night, then stole second for the second time. After moving to third on a groundout, Alfredo Duno grounded to short as Henley broke home, but the throw to the plate skipped past the catcher, scoring Henley and putting Duno on second. Two batters later, Pineda blooped a single to center to score Duno, picking up his second hit and RBI as Daytona's lead grew to 10-4.

After a scoreless sixth, Ortiz surrendered a leadoff homer in the seventh to Josue Gonzalez, but allowed nothing more in that inning, then threw a scoreless eighth. Ortiz (4-0) worked 4.0 innings of two-run ball in relief to leave in line for the win, handing off a five-run lead to the ninth.

The final frame was rocky as the first two men walked against Jake Gilbert, then pulled off a double steal and both scored on wild pitches. However, Gilbert settled down and allowed no further runners to finish off the game, with Daytona victorious, 10-7.

