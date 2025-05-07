Tortugas and Tarpons Washed out on Wednesday

May 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Wednesday's game between the Daytona Tortugas and the Tampa Tarpons was postponed due to rain, lightning, and impending weather conditions. The game will be made up as part of a Thursday doubleheader.

Thursday's twinbill will begin at 5:00 p.m. with the second contest to follow approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates for tomorrow's proceedings will open at 4:00 p.m.

All ticketholders for Wednesday's game may redeem them for a ticket of equal or lesser value at the Tortugas box office for any remaining home game in the 2025 regular season.

Tomorrow will be Taps and Tacos with taco specials and half-priced drinks. Gates open at 4:00 with first pitch for game one scheduled at 5:00 p.m.. Pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 4:45 with first pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.

