Bradenton Bats Explode in Emphatic 12-3 Victory over Lakeland

May 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders surged past the Lakeland Flying Tigers 12-3 on Wednesday night at LECOM Park.

In the process, the Marauders secured a season-high 17 hits and seven stolen bases. They finished the night 9-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

Braylon Bishop had a spectacular night, notching a career-high four hits, five RBI and three stolen bases.

Marauders starter Peyton Stumbo twirled 4.2 innings of three-run ball while fanning seven hitters to match a career best total.

Bradenton jumped on the board first when Konnor Griffin led off with a single and stole second ahead of Bishop, who blasted a towering two-run homer to right center.

Already up 2-0, Axiel Plaz singled before Eddy Rodriguez and Joel Mendez doubled to extend the Marauders first-inning lead to 4-0.

Bryce Rainer provided the buck of the offense for Lakeland, powering a two-run homer in the third and RBI single in the fifth to cut the Tigers' deficit to 4-3.

However, in the bottom of the fifth, Bradenton began to open the flood gates. After a Bishop single, Plaz belted a two-run homer to left to make it 6-3. Later in the inning, Yordany De Los Santos doubled before Rodriguez rolled and RBI single to left to push the lead to four runs.

Still leading 7-3 in the bottom of the sixth, Carlos Caro walked, and Griffin singled to place runners at the corners for Bishop, who rocketed a two-run double to the right-field corner that made it 9-3.

After Bradenton tacked on another run in the seventh on a Plaz sacrifice fly, Derek Berg belted an opposite-field two-run shot to right that capped scoring at 12-3.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 12-17 while Lakeland fell to 16-13.

The two return to LECOM Park Thursday night with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m and coverage beginning at 6:15 on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.

