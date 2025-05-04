Marauders Lose Extra-Inning Heartbreaker 2-1 to Threshers

May 4, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater, Fla. - Despite leading with two outs in the ninth, the Bradenton Marauders fell 2-1 in 11 innings to the Clearwater Threshers Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark.

Pitching paced the game on both ends as both sides held the game scoreless through its first seven frames.

With two outs in the top of the eighth, Eddy Rodriguez, a late substitution, demolished a solo homer to left center to put the Marauders up 1-0. Rodriguez finished the weekend reaching base six times with two longballs over three games.

Still leading 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth, Clearwater rallied with two outs. With the bases empty, Joel Dragoo doubled, Raider Tello singled and Kodey Shojinaga walked to load the bases. The next hitter was Guillermo Rosario, who walked to force in Dragoo from third and knot the game at 1-1.

Bradenton was held scoreless in the top of the tenth and eleventh innings, leading to Shojinaga, who grounded a walk-off RBI single through a drawn infield and into center to give the Treshers the 2-1 victory.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 11-16 while Clearwater moved to 15-12.

After a day off on Monday, the Marauders will begin a six-game series versus the Lakeland Flying Tigers at LECOM Park. First pitch for game one is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday with coverage beginning at 6:15 on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.

